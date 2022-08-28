Search icon
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals his daughter's reaction to him playing a female character in Haddi

It is not surprising that the first image of him in a woman's attire from Akshat Ajay Sharma's revenge thriller Haddi has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

In his upcoming movie, Haddi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen as a transgender person.

Talking to Bombay Times, he said, "My daughter was very upset when she saw me dressed as a woman. She now knows that it’s for a role and is fine now. I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis. Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai."

He also said,  “It’s just been a couple of days. We have started the shoot of Haddi I will be portraying two roles in the film — I play a woman and a transgender. These are two separate parts, it’s a double role. Akshat had this script and wanted to make the film for almost four years. Akshat has worked as a second unit director in AK VS AK and Sacred Games. I have known him since the time he has worked with Anurag Kashyap. Now we are finally making this venture possible."

Talking about his intriguing first look from the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "I have portrayed different interesting characters but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor. Looking forward to starting shooting the film."

The noir revenge drama, slated to release next year, is produced by Zee Studios, Anandita Studios (Raadhika Nanda, Sanjay Saha), and directed by the debutant filmmaker Akshat Ajay Sharma, who has worked as a second unit director in the Netflix projects AK vs AK and Sacred Games, and as a dialogue writer in the recently released movie Major.

Wordle 435 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28
