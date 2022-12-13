Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he feels 'jealous' of Kantara star Rishab Shetty, latter reacts

Nawazuddin Siddiqui- Kantara

Rishab Shetty's directorial and starrer Kantara has made him an overnight pan-India superstar. The blockbuster success of Shetty's film has even left Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'jealous,' and he shared his view on Rishab's popularity. As per the report of Hindustan Times, the two actors were spotted attending an event, and there Nawaz was asked to share his view on Rishab. Siddiqui added that the entire country saw Risabh in Kantara, and is shocked.

According to Gangs of Wasseypur star, Rishab did not promote the film, he slipped in quietly and impressed one and all. "If someone does good work, a sense of jealousy (crops in) and at the same time, the urge to compete inspires," Nawaz added. A reporter probed him that he used the word 'jealous' and Siddiqui added, "Of course jealousy. It happens, because he is doing such good work. It is not that (negative) kind of jealousy but it makes you stand on your toes that even I have to work hard."

Reacting to Nawazuddin's praise, Kantara star and director Rishab added that he is inspired by Nawazuddin, and the latter is his senior. "I have watched so many of Nawaz bhai’s movies and watched his journey filled with hard work and effort. He is like us, we are middle-class people with no background but we want to come into the industry and make it big." Shetty further added that the Haddi star is a very big inspiration. Rishab further that Nawaz has theatre background, and he did so many small roles, before the big break. "Even we have done such small roles in Kannada cinema before we got our big break. He is our senior, we have the same journey," Rishab asserted.

On the work front, Nawazuddin will soon be seen playing transgender in Haddi. On the other side, Kantara has made a striking debut in digital. The Hindi version of the film is streaming on Netflix. The Tamil, Telugu and Kannada version is playing on Amazon Prime Video.