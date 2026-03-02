Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2, set to play pivotal role central to film's 'immersive universe'

With production slated to begin soon, Sohum Shah's Tumbbad 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated cinematic events in the making. And with Nawazuddin Siddiqui now officially part of its world, the next chapter promises to be even more haunting, layered, and unforgettable.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has officially been cast in Tumbbad 2, marking a significant development in the evolution of the cult folklore franchise. His addition signals a bold creative move as the makers gear up to take the universe into more layered territory. Known for his layered, unpredictable, and emotionally intense performances, Nawazuddin is expected to bring formidable depth to the sequel's narrative. While details about his character are being tightly guarded, it’s suggested that he will play a pivotal role central to the film’s folkloric arc, one that promises psychological intensity and moral complexity.

Talking about joining the sequel, Nawazuddin shared in a statement, "Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling. When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and I joined them in their journey. Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting. The character I’ll be portraying has many layers, and I’m looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team."

For Sohum Shah, who has long championed the Tumbbad universe as both actor and producer, this casting marks a strategic creative expansion. With a performer of Nawazuddin's calibre stepping into the fold, the sequel appears ready to explore more complex emotional terrain while retaining the atmospheric intensity that defined the original. "Bringing Nawaz Sir on board Tumbbad 2 feels incredibly exciting for us. He is an actor who brings an unmatched intensity and authenticity to every role he takes on. The character he will portray plays a very crucial part in expanding the emotional and psychological landscape of the sequel. With Nawaz Sir joining the team, we believe the narrative will reach a whole new level of depth and impact", said Shah.

With production slated to begin soon, Tumbbad 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated cinematic events in the making. And with Nawazuddin Siddiqui now officially part of its world, the next chapter promises to be even more haunting, layered, and unforgettable.

The 2018 period folk-horror film Tumbbad, headlined by Sohum Shah, had earned Rs 13 crore in its initial run in 2018. Over the years, the film developed a cult following and broke multiple records when it was re-released in the theatres. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad earned Rs 32 crore in India in its re-release in 2024.

READ | Ajith Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Vishnu Manchu: Indian celebrities stranded in Middle East amid US-Israel-Iran war