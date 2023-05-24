Search icon
Nawazuddin Siddiqui gives cryptic reaction to ban of The Kerala Story, says 'if a film has power to break...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about the ban on Vipul Amrutlal Shah-directed The Kerala Story faced and stated that the film should unite people and not divide people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with a still of Adah Sharma from The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story has become an all-time blockbuster and despite mixed criticism, Sudipto Sen's directorial has become the second-highest-grossing film of the year. The Kerala Story has faced political backlash and bans in a few states. Recently, director Anurag Kashyap supported the makers and took a stand against the ban. He wrote a cryptic dig, "You agree with the film or not, be it propaganda, counter-propaganda, offensive or not, to ban it is just wrong."

Now, Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur star Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reacted to the director's post and without referencing The Kerala Story, he told News18, "I agree with him. But if a film or a novel is hurting someone, then that’s wrong. We don’t make films to hurt the audience or their sentiments." 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stated a film should be able to unite people and not divide them. "We make films to foster social harmony and love among people. It’s our responsibility to propagate the same." He further added that nothing in this world deserves to be banned. Siddiqui further added, "But if a film has the power to break people and social harmony, it’s extremely wrong. Humein isse duniya ko jodna hai, todna nahi hai (We need to unite the world, not to divide it)." 

The ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal was lifted by the Supreme Court over a week ago. However, the film still wasn’t able to find a release in the state with the makers and distributors claiming they were being threatened and pressurised to not screen the controversial film. Now, finally, the film has found a theatre in the state, as per its music director, who hails from West Bengal.

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, is the story of women who are brainwashed and converted to Islam by ISIS. The film is doing great at the box office but was criticised for its biased narrative and accused of being a propaganda piece by several political leaders. The Kerala Story was released in cinemas on May 5. 

 

