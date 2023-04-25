Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya opens up on going public about her family feud: 'I wanted media to...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya have been grabbing headlines because of the ugly fights between the couple. The actor’s wife had accused him of disowning his children and also shared disturbing videos showing her family issues on social media. Now, Aaliya revealed why she took her family feud in public.

In a conversation with News 18, Aaliyah revealed that she took the personal problems with his husband to the public as she suffered a lot and said, “One can imagine the kind of misery a person is in if they talk about their private matters in public. I still think that I shouldn’t have spoken about these things in public. But when you’re in deep trouble, you’ve to resort to a public forum because you’ve no one to listen to you...When you’ve no one listening to you, you’ve to fight.”

She further added, “I took to a public platform because I wanted the media to understand what I was going through. I was going through some really deep difficulties and I wasn’t being able to tell anyone about it. I’ve been going through it for the past 12 years. My career was getting affected. I wasn’t allowed to work. They didn’t allow my career to further and wanted to hold me back.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya got married in 2009 and gave birth to a daughter Shora (born in 2011) and a son Yaani (born in 2015). In 2023, Aaliya claimed that she was being harassed by her husband in the house. Her lawyer claimed that the actor and his family is torturing Aaliya by depriving her of food, a bed, and access to the bathroom, and confining her movement. On February 11, She then posted a disturbing video showing a verbal argument between them and on February 24, she filed a rape case against him and revealed that the actor’s mother even called their children ‘illegitimate’.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against his estranged wife and brother Shamas Siddiqui. The court has now asked Aaliya to return back to Dubai so that the children’s education is not suffered.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen making a special appearance in Aaliya’s movie Holy Cow wherein he played the role of a cop. The actor will be next seen in Kushan Nandy’s family comedy titled Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The film also stars Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and Mahaakshay Chakraborty. The film is set to release on May 12, 2023.

