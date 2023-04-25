Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya opens up on going public about her family feud: 'I wanted media to...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya reveals the reason behind going public about her family feud and divorce.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya opens up on going public about her family feud: 'I wanted media to...'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya have been grabbing headlines because of the ugly fights between the couple. The actor’s wife had accused him of disowning his children and also shared disturbing videos showing her family issues on social media. Now, Aaliya revealed why she took her family feud in public.

In a conversation with News 18, Aaliyah revealed that she took the personal problems with his husband to the public as she suffered a lot and said, “One can imagine the kind of misery a person is in if they talk about their private matters in public. I still think that I shouldn’t have spoken about these things in public. But when you’re in deep trouble, you’ve to resort to a public forum because you’ve no one to listen to you...When you’ve no one listening to you, you’ve to fight.”

She further added, “I took to a public platform because I wanted the media to understand what I was going through. I was going through some really deep difficulties and I wasn’t being able to tell anyone about it. I’ve been going through it for the past 12 years. My career was getting affected. I wasn’t allowed to work. They didn’t allow my career to further and wanted to hold me back.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya got married in 2009 and gave birth to a daughter Shora (born in 2011) and a son Yaani (born in 2015). In 2023, Aaliya claimed that she was being harassed by her husband in the house. Her lawyer claimed that the actor and his family is torturing Aaliya by depriving her of food, a bed, and access to the bathroom, and confining her movement. On February 11, She then posted a disturbing video showing a verbal argument between them and on February 24, she filed a rape case against him and revealed that the actor’s mother even called their children ‘illegitimate’.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against his estranged wife and brother Shamas Siddiqui. The court has now asked Aaliya to return back to Dubai so that the children’s education is not suffered.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen making a special appearance in Aaliya’s movie Holy Cow wherein he played the role of a cop. The actor will be next seen in Kushan Nandy’s family comedy titled Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The film also stars Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and Mahaakshay Chakraborty. The film is set to release on May 12, 2023. 

Read Nawazuddin Siddiqui's lawyer says he will withdraw petition in legal battle with wife Aaliya if he is allowed to do this

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.