Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops hint about 'dream project,' netizens speculate about actor's production house, film studio

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for his work in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Raees, recently shared a post about his dream project on his social media. Siddiqui's post created curiosity among his fans.

On his Instagram, Nawaz shared an intriguing image with the caption "A step towards my dream". The photo has a wide shot of Nawaz sitting on a bench before a magnanimous backdrop of a huge windowpane. The photo also has a faint hint of An Actor's Studio penned on the creative. As of now, the actor hasn't shared further details on his social media.

While details about An Actor's Studio remain under wraps, the actor has an exciting slate of films like Haddi where he essays the role of a transgender. He will also be seen in the dark satire Tiku Weds Sheru, the supernatural thrillers Adhbhut, Noorani Chehra and the romantic comedy Jogira Sa Ra Ra.

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke out against his flicks Photograph, Motichoor Chaknachoor, and Heropanti 2's box office flops. The actor said that despite his films' poor box office results, he is still relevant because of his "hard work." He used Shah Rukh Khan as an example and said he isn't "really bothered" by his films' bad performances.

"Picture (movie) chale na chale, lekin Nawazuddin Siddiqui toh chalega. (The film might not work, but Nawazuddin Siddiqui will always work)," Nawazuddin told News18. The actor further added, "I never give up. I never shy away from working hard. The rest also depends on whether or not I'm doing my work with honesty. More often than not, there are so many reasons that the film doesn't work at the box office. Maybe the direction is not so good. We never blame any director when the film flops at the box office. We always put the blame on actors, saying, 'Iss actor ki film flop ho gayi'."