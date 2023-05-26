'Stop spreading false news...': Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarifies as statement on The Kerala Story ban creates controversy

Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarifies his remark on The Kerala Story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has posted a strongly-worded tweet directed at the media after reports started doing rounds that he had supported a ban on the controversial film The Kerala Story. The actor posted the tweet on Friday afternoon and urged the news media to ‘stop spreading false news’, adding that he never wanted any film to be banned.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Nawazuddin wrote, “Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it’s called cheap TRP - I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever.” The actor added in block letters: “STOP BANNING FILMS. STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS !!!”

Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it’s called cheap TRP - I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever.

STOP BANNING FILMS.

STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS !!! May 26, 2023

While Nawaz did not specify that his tweet was about The Kerala Story but the actor had spoken about the film earlier. In an interaction with News 18, Nawaz had been told that his Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap had tweeted that he was not in favour of a ban over any film. The tweet came after West Bengal government banned The Kerala Story in the state.

Reacting to this, Nawaz said, “I agree with him. But if a film or a novel is hurting someone, then that’s wrong. We don’t make films to hurt the audience or their sentiments.” As per the report, the actor then added, “We make films to foster social harmony and love among people. It’s our responsibility to propagate the same." He further added that nothing in this world deserves to be banned. Siddiqui further added, "But if a film has the power to break people and social harmony, it’s extremely wrong. Humein isse duniya ko jodna hai, todna nahi hai (We need to unite the world, not to divide it).”

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, has seen its fair share of controversies. The film, based on forced religious conversion of Indian women by ISIS, has been accused of being a propaganda and anti-Islamic film. Despite the controversies, the film has done well at the box office, earning over Rs 200 crore.