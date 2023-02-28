Search icon
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas says actor abandons people: 'Aaliya and I are two examples'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has made shocking revelations about the actor's behaviour in his personal life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui/File photo

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the limelight lately for problems in his marriage. Recently, his estranged wife Aaliya filed a rape complaint against the actor and accused him of stealing their children. Now, in a recent interview, his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has made shocking revelations about the actor’s personality and behavior in real life.

Taking to ETimes, Shamas revealed why he stopped working with his actor-brother as he stated, "I had done a lot of TVs and even directed a show or two. Nawaz then asked me to join him. He said he wants people who are his own. In 2019, my film Bole Chudiyan came up for release. To be frank, I didn't want Nawaz in the film. I felt our personal equation could go haywire or we both may not be able to excel in each other's presence. The producer however insisted that I cast Nawaz.”

"When the movie needed editing and patchwork, Nawaz suddenly told the producer that he wouldn't continue until he gets all his dues, related to the film. I wondered why Nawaz was doing this to my film and why was he not supporting me. The film came to a halt. I had given him so much. I didn't even have a personal life till the age of 46. Friction set in between us", he continued.

Moreover, Nawazuddin's brother also talked about his behaviour in personal life and added, "I don't think any actor is better than him. Woh hamara khayal rakhte hain (He takes care of us) but he hasn't established any brother's career. He buys properties for us, but he isn't what his image is. He is a difficult person. He abandons people - Aaliya and I are two examples. The change happened after he became an actor, sometime in 2010. Jaise jaise bade bante gaye aur badlav aaya (The more he got successful, he changed more and more)".

Shamas also shared that he knew Nawaz's wife Aaliya before their marriage and said that she has suffered a lot because of his brother. "Aaliya was a close friend of mine even before she got married to my brother Nawaz. There were problems between them, but perhaps with age, the tolerance levels went thin. Aaliya, as a woman, has taken a lot. Usne bahut bardasht kiya hai (She has suffered a lot)", he stated.

READ | 'Kitno ko khareedoge': Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas says actor is 'buying' his way out of legal issues

