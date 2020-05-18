Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family quarantined for 14 days at his UP home

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members were placed under home quarantine after they reached Budhana town here from Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Siddiqui, along with his family members, reached his hometown on Saturday after getting necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said.

He said the actor and the family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative. However, they have been placed under mandatory 14-day home quarantine, Singh said.

PTI also tweeted, "Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members placed under 14-day home quarantine after they reach Budhana town in Uttar Pradesh for Eid from Mumbai: Police."

Nawazuddin's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui said the actor came to his ancestral place to celebrate Eid with his family. He, however, said the actor will not meet anyone outside the family in the wake of the situation arising out of coronavirus.

