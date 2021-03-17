Navya Naveli Nanda wishes parents Shweta Bachchan-Nikhil Nanda on their birthday with sweet throwback photo

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda share the same birthday and it's indeed an interesting fact which has come into know for many. Their daughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram page and wished them with a sweet throwback photo clicked during one of their trips. The photo also features the younger one Agastya Nanda and they are all smiles while posing together for the camera.

In the photo, the family of four is seen with a cake as they are all set to ring in Shweta and Nikhil's birthday together. Nikhil is seen hugging his kids while they are seated whereas Shweta is leaning towards Agastya. Navya captioned the photo stating, "happy birthday mom & dad! nothing better than you."

Navya is a proud daughter of her parents and has become an entrepreneur herself while completing her education. Recently, she penned a note for her dad while congratulating him on winning an award. Navya also wrote about continuing his legacy.

She stated, "You always say “never lose sight of the ground you walk on” - and you’ve lived by those words. But today we celebrate you! Your dedication. Your commitment. Your ambition. To not only build a better company, but a better India. So here’s to you riding the roughest wave, and surfing through it with more grace & strength than we’ve seen before. Cannot wait to carry forward this incredible legacy you have built, and I’m proud to be your daughter! Love you Dad, keep inspiring us all and congratulations on your big day!!"