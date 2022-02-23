Headlines

Vijay Deverakonda showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna drops heart emoji

Manipur CM’s ancestral home under attack by angry mob in Imphal; violence on rise over deaths of students

'Man keeps defining humanity': Ratan Tata's Instagram post about lost dog wins netizens' heart

DNA TV Show: Brutal rapes of minors in Ujjain, Sikar reveal sad reality of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

This superstar, who is worth Rs 430 crore worked as bus conductor, was once mistaken for beggar, offered Rs 10 as alms

Navya Naveli Nanda talks about how her family treats her differently from brother Agastya Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda talked about patriarchy and how her family treats her differently from her brother Agastya Nanda.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 23, 2022, 11:29 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is a true fashion queen, recently opened up on deep-seated sexism and misogyny in her family. She talked about patriarchy and how her family treats her and her brother differently.

In an interview with SheThePeople.tv, Navya cited several examples where her younger brother Agastya Nanda is not expected to take care of domestic things. She stated, “I’ve seen it happen at home where if we have any guests over, my mother will always say just go and get this or go and get that and I have to play the host as opposed to my brother, who could also be doing the same thing.” 

For the unversed, Navya is the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

She further said, “So, I think, especially in homes where you live in big families or joint families, the responsibility of how to run the house, or how to play the host, take care of guests, is somehow always put on the daughter or the girl of the house. I have never seen that importance (responsibility) being put on the son of the house or the younger boy. That itself is ingraining the women into believing that it is our responsibility to look after the house.”

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and penned a sweet post for his Navya Nanda. He wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest Navya! So, so proud of the lady you've grown to become. Love you. @navyananda.” 

