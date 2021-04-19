Navya Naveli Nanda schools a troll savagely, just like uncle Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan often replies to netizens who troll him over his performances, nepotism and more. He is one of the few celebs who use social media platforms to interact with his fans as well as his haters. It seems like his niece Navya Naveli Nanda is following his footsteps in shutting down trolls in the most subtle way. On Sunday, the young entrepreneur took to her Instagram page and shared the news of 'Our first Period Positive Home was inaugurated today in Gadchiroli'.

Navya shared the photos and wrote, "Seeing this project come to life has been so fulfilling. We are excited to build six more homes such as these, very soon so we can continue to fight against the age-old custom of banishment to huts during menstruation. Thank you for ensuring women everywhere can have a safe and happy period. 'Menstruation is the only blood not born from violence, yet it’s the one that disgusts you the most.' @projectnaveli @mukulmadhavfoundation."

Navya is currently in the US for her studies and she has been monitoring every project closely. However, one of the users asked her, "If the project meant so much to you, then where were you in the inauguration?" To which Navya replied, "I'm sure you're aware we're in the middle of a pandemic?"

Meanwhile, Project Naveli is a Non-profit organisation that undertakes to banish taboos against women and their health. The bio reads as "Building a gender-equal world."