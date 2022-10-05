Search icon
Navya Naveli Nanda says discussing menstruation with grandfather Amitabh Bachchan 'is a sign of progress'

Navya Naveli Nanda recently attended a event with Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Dia Mirza where she talked about women’s health.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 09:25 PM IST

Credit: Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, in her recent interview, talked about menstruation and said ‘it’s is no something we should be ashamed of.’ The entrepreneur also said that discussing periods with grandfather ‘is a sign of progress.’

The entrepreneur recently attended a telethon about health with Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Dia Mirza where she talked about women’s health. At the NDTV event, Navya said, “Like he (Amitabh Bachchan) mentioned, it's a sign of life. That's not something that we should be ashamed of, or shy away from. Menstruation has been a taboo for a long time, but there has been progress. I’m sitting on stage today with my grandfather and talking about periods, and that itself is a sign of progress. The fact that we are sitting on a platform today with many people watching us and having an open conversation about menstruation itself shows that we have progressed, not just as women but as a country.”

She added, "It’s great that not just the women, but the men have also joined in this mission of making menstruation a destigmatised conversation. More importantly, at home, because change always begins at home. Women should feel comfortable and safe about their own bodies in their own homes before going out in society and talking about that. I was fortunate enough to grow up in a home where I felt comfortable having these conversations."

Meanwhile, Navya's brother Agastya Nanda is making his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film also marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor. The Netflix film will is scheduled to come out in 2023.

