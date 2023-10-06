Navya Naveli Nanda's sassy reply to woman criticising her ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week wins the internet

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda's sassy reply to woman criticising her ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week wins the internet

An internet user criticised Navya Naveli Nanda's debut at Paris Fashion Week. The entrepreneur's sassy reply to the woman won the internet.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda know how to handle social media negativity and criticism with ease. At the recently held Paris Fashion Week, entrepreneur Navya made her ramp debut at L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week. 

On Thursday, Navya dropped a carousel post on her Instagram with photos from the mega event. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Walking for a cause A night that was dedicated towards celebrating women, and empowerment. Thank you @lorealparis for giving me the chance to be apart of a very special show, alongside all your other ambassadors and spokespersons from around the world. We walked as a family. Women of different professions, different ages, colours, shapes & sizes – celebrating diversity & worth.” 

Here's the post

As soon as Navya uploaded the photos, several netizens congratulated her for the ramp debut. One of the netizens criticised her stint and suggested she has to put in more hard work and practise ramp walk. A woman wrote in the comments, "Put some hard work into learning ramp walk next time as you weren’t the best sight there! Brave of you to have taken this step but more training is required." Navya replied to her suggestion, took her criticism positively and gave a sassy reply, "Okay" with a folding hands emoji. Navya's reply won the internet and several netizens jumped in support of her and lauded how she gave a befitting reply to the woman.

Here's Navya's reply

Bollywood star and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also walked at Paris Fashion Week in a golden cape gown. She walked as the Indian brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris at the event held at the Eiffel Tower. Other celebs like Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Cindy Bruna, Andie MacDowell, Yseult Onguenet, and Viola Davi were also seen at the event organised by L'Oreal Paris.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

Can family members claim money of a deceased investor? Know Sebi's rules

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE