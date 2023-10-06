Navya Naveli Nanda's sassy reply to woman criticising her ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week wins the internet

An internet user criticised Navya Naveli Nanda's debut at Paris Fashion Week. The entrepreneur's sassy reply to the woman won the internet.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda know how to handle social media negativity and criticism with ease. At the recently held Paris Fashion Week, entrepreneur Navya made her ramp debut at L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week.

On Thursday, Navya dropped a carousel post on her Instagram with photos from the mega event. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Walking for a cause A night that was dedicated towards celebrating women, and empowerment. Thank you @lorealparis for giving me the chance to be apart of a very special show, alongside all your other ambassadors and spokespersons from around the world. We walked as a family. Women of different professions, different ages, colours, shapes & sizes – celebrating diversity & worth.”

Here's the post

As soon as Navya uploaded the photos, several netizens congratulated her for the ramp debut. One of the netizens criticised her stint and suggested she has to put in more hard work and practise ramp walk. A woman wrote in the comments, "Put some hard work into learning ramp walk next time as you weren’t the best sight there! Brave of you to have taken this step but more training is required." Navya replied to her suggestion, took her criticism positively and gave a sassy reply, "Okay" with a folding hands emoji. Navya's reply won the internet and several netizens jumped in support of her and lauded how she gave a befitting reply to the woman.

Here's Navya's reply

Bollywood star and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also walked at Paris Fashion Week in a golden cape gown. She walked as the Indian brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris at the event held at the Eiffel Tower. Other celebs like Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Cindy Bruna, Andie MacDowell, Yseult Onguenet, and Viola Davi were also seen at the event organised by L'Oreal Paris.