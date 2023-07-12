Navya Naveli Nanda opens up on tackling negativity on social media: 'People need to be more open to...' | Exclusive

Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about being a public figure and how he tackles feedback on social media.

Being the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and born in the illustrious Nanda family, the spotlight has always been on Navya Naveli Nanda. The 25-year-old chose to take a different route from her more illustrious family members and is attempting to make her mark in the field of social activism. Her attempts to carve out her own niche have resulted in feedback, both good and bad, particularly some negativity on social media. In an exclusive chat with DNA, Navya revealed how she handles it.

Navya was recently in Delhi as part of her ongoing roadshow called You Grow Girl, done in association with Yuvaa. On the sidelines of one of the interactive sessions at Jamia Millia Islamia, Navya opened up about the spotlight being a public figure brings. She said, “If you are choosing to lead a life that’s very public and it is in the public sphere, then you have to be ready for the good things people are going to say and also the bad. I, obviously, very strongly believe in people expressing what they feel. I have always done that. Of course, people will voice their opinions and it might not always be positive or constructive. I think that is something that comes with doing what I am choosing to do.”

When asked how she deals with the negativity social media brings, Navya added, “In terms of dealing with it, there are two ways. The first is that I try to ignore it. The second is that I am also open to feedback, constructive feedback. I think people need to be more open to listening to what others have to say. There are two halves in me- one that shuts it off, ignores it, and gets on with what I am doing. The second half looks into it a little bit, tries to understand where they are coming from and why they are saying what they are saying. I try to find some reasoning in that and take it as feedback rather than just negativity.”