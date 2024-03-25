Navya Naveli Nanda drops pics of Holi celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan; netizens ask 'where's Aishwarya'

Multiple Bollywood celebrities shared the photos of their Holi celebration on the occasion of festival of colours on Monday, March 25. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Nayva Naveli Nanda also dropped inside photos from Bachchan family's Holi celebration on her Instagram.

In one of the photos, she was seen posing with Amitabh and Jaya, while in another photo, she was seen seated on the lap of her mother Shweta Bachchan. Shweta also shared a photo posing with her brother Abhishek Bachchan and her father Amitabh Bachchan on her Instagram.

Seeing these pictures, several netizens wondered where are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan as the Bachchan family celebrated Holi together. One of them wrote, "Where’s Aishwarya", while another added, "Aap Aishwarya aur Aaradhya ko post kyun nahi karti ho (Why don't you post Aishwarya and Aaradhya's pictures also?)". "Where are Aishwarya and Aaradhya?", read another comment.

On Sunday, March 24, on the occasion of Chhoti Holi, Navya had shared several pictures where the family was seen taking part in Holika Dahan celebrations. One of the images showed Navya’s ‘mamu’ Abhishek Bachchan closely monitoring the burning the Holika. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were also spotted in the background of an image where Navya was seen applying Holi colours on Abhishek.

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's son Agastya Nanda, who made his Bollywood debut last with Zoya Akhtar-directed musical teenage romantic drama The Archies, was seen missing from Bachchan family's Holika dahan and Holi celebrations. Agastya will be seen next in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, based on the life of Param Vir Chakra-awardee late Indian soldier Arun Khetarpal.

