Navya Naveli Nanda flashes her mesmerizing smile in latest photo, fans are all hearts

Navya Naveli Nanda and her girl gang that includes, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and a few more star kids are often seen gushing over each other on social media.

Navya recently took to her Instagram and posted a stunning photo of her smiling wide. She can be seen wearing a purple-coloured top with matching bottom wear.

The photo was loved by the netizens and they took to the comment section and showered Navya with love.

One wrote ‘Wow’, ‘Gorgeous’ wrote another and a third wrote ‘slaying as always’.

The photo was liked by Maheep Kapoor.

She had also recently posted photos of herself, giving a glimpse of her house.

Taking to Instagram, Navya shared a series of pictures in which she looked stunning,

She captioned the post, "at home with @rohanshrestha & @alliaalrufai" followed by a bunch of person bowing emojis.

Navya has also revealed a glimpse of the house's corner. The back of the sofa faces a glass window with a semi-transparent curtain that may be seen blowing in the wind. Through the glass wall, the rich foliage can be seen.

Navya Nanda is the daughter of Shweta and Nikhil Nanda, a businessman. Agastya Nanda is her younger brother. Navya, a Fordham University graduate with a focus on digital technology and user experience design, will be joining her family's firm.

She will not pursue a career in cinema like her grandparents did. She told Vogue earlier in the year, "I'd be the first woman in the family's fourth generation to take the helm. It gives me great pleasure to continue my great-grandfather HP Nanda's remarkable legacy." She's also the co-founder of Aara Health, a company dedicated to female hygiene and health.