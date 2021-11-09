Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

Navya Naveli Nanda drops heart-warming photo with grandmother Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan is dressed in a cream saree, while Navya is dressed in a bright yellow suit in the photo.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 11:02 PM IST

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, posts pictures with her grandparents on a regular basis. Her photos show how close she is to them and how adored she is.

Navya has taken to her Instagram to share an adorable pic with Jaya Bachchan. Jaya is dressed in a cream saree, while Navya is dressed in a bright yellow suit in the photo.Take a look at the post here-

 

Recently, Navya shared two photos of her outfit on her Instagram account. When you have a closer look at the pic, you can see how perfect her skin is and how she has applied minimal makeup. She has merely used glittery eye makeup to add some more pizazz to her look and mascara to make her eyelashes appear longer. For the hair, she's just kept it parted on the side. Her Diwali lehenga is light pink in colour and fully embroidered in white.

She is also seen posing while seated on a couch in another photo. Her smile adds to the overall beauty of the picture.  Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eyed emojis as soon as she shared the photo.Navya has a sizable social media following and occasionally communicates with her fans. Navya will be entering the family company rather than following in the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan's cinematic career. She is the founder of Aara Health, an online healthcare platform. The goal of this project is to empower women in India by addressing the issue of gender inequality.

