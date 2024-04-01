Twitter
Bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda doesn't want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her podcast with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan: 'If we...'

Navya Naveli Nanda reveals if she would like to have Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her podcast What The Hell Navya with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 09:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram
Navya Naveli Nanda hosts her own podcast called What The Hell Navya, in which she talks about everything under the sun with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. After the successful first season, the three ladies are now seen in the second season of the ongoing podcast.

In a recent interview, Navya was asked if she would like to have other members of the Bachchan family including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her podcast. She said that she would like to have people from outside her family and different walks of life to come on her show.

Answering the question in her conversation with Zoom, Navya said, "No, I think, hopefully, if we have a season 3, I would love to call others guests from outside the family. I think that would be a lot of fun, we would get to learn so much from them and their experiences. People from maybe different fields; I would love to have maybe a scientist on the show and talk about what science means to them today, what new inventions we have. I would love to get people from different fields and get their perspective, I think that would be really knowledgeable for all three of us – my mom, nani and I – for us to be in conversation with someone who is from a completely different field to ours."

Navya's brother Agastya Nanda was seen in one of the episodes in the second season of her podcast. Agastya made his Bollywood debut last year in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies, which also marked the debuts for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

What The Hell Navya Season 2 is available on different audio platforms in India such as IVM Podcasts, Apple, Spotify, Google, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Amazon Music, and also on YouTube.

READ | Meet star, who gave biggest Bollywood flop, has no films since 2018, still more popular than Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Hrithik

