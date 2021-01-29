Navya Naveli Nanda cheers for rumoured beau Meezaan Jaffrey on winning best debut award for 'Malaal'

Granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda on Friday gave a shout-out to rumoured beau Meezaan Jaffrey, senior actor Jaaved Jaffrey's son, who won a best debut award.

And while the two have often been linked together, they have always maintained in interviews that they are nothing more than just 'good friends'.

On Friday, taking to her Instagram Stories, Navya shared a photo of Meezaan happily posing with his trophy and a certificate of recognition. "Congratulations!!!" she wrote alogside the photo.

For the unversed, Meezaan made his debut in 2019 film 'Malal' directed by Mangesh Hadawale and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. The film is a remake of the Tamil film '7G Rainbow Colony'. It also marked the debut of filmmaker-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal.

Meanwhile, not many know that Meezaan and Navya often take to their social media handles and engage in friendly banter. Their banter has on earlier occasions even made it to the headlines.

On one occasion, when Navya had posted a picture of herself, with her face covered with her hair, Meezaan was quick to drop an sweet comment with a request for Navya. "Can you show your face?" Meezaan had written.

Earlier this month, when Navya posted a photo on Instagram, Meezaan wondered who was behind the camera. "My personal photographer," read Navya's cryptic response to Meezaan. This led to fans believing that she was talking about him.

Before this, during an interview with Zoom, Meezaan had said, "Why will I admit it when there is no relationship?," when he was asked, when will he admit to be dating Navya.

“There is no relationship, okay? We're friends. Friends ka bhi ek relationship hota hai (friendship is also a relationship). It's not a boyfriend-girlfriend dating relationship. Just cause we get papped outside a theatre leaving with friends, by the way, that doesn't mean, 'Oh, we're dating," he added.

On the work front, Meezaan is shooting 'Hungama 2', directed by Priyadarshan.