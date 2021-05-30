Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda celebrates Chelsea's Champions league win, shares stunning photo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda is associated with many causes like gender equality and women’s health issues. But not many know that Navya has a keen interest in football.

It seems like Navya is follower of the football club Chelsea as shared her excitement over their win in the Champions League on Saturday. Chelsea won 1-0 against Manchester City in the Champions League final, thanks to Kai Havertz’s goal in the first-half and Navya took to Instagram to celebrate the club’s victory with her fans.

Navya shared a selfie were she can be seen donning a black leather jacket over a white t-shirt and captioned the post, “In honour of Chelsea becoming champions of Europe,” with a blue heart, as blue is Chelsea’s colour.

Shanaya Kapoor commented a “Hello” under the post, with a lovestruck emoji to which Navya replied with a, “HEEEYY”. Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Wow wow” while actor Varun Dhawan dropped a raising hands emoji. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor Maheep Kapoor dropped lovestruck and heart emojis.

Navya also shared the club’s win on her Instagram stories with blue hearts.

Navya enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is the co-founder of Aara Health, an online platform for women to discuss health issues. Recently, the 24-year-old also launched a campaign by the name 'Project Naveli', that aims at fighting against gender inequality in India.

Navya is all set to start working with her father, Nikhil Nanda, in the family business (Escorts Limited). Opening up on being the first woman in the family to take over the reins of the business soon, Navya said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."