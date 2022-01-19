‘Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi are dating’, fans react on former’s latest pics

Navya Naveli Nanda can definitely mesmerise her fans even with her casual pics. She recently dropped two black and white blurry pics on Instagram, which are now doing rounds on social media.

Navya on Wednesday took to Instagram and posted pictures in which she can be seen smiling while sitting on a couch. Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone have commented on her pics. Deepika wrote, “beauty.” One of the fans commented, “The stunning beauty,” while another mentioned, “Girl with beautiful smile...miss navya.”

Take a look:

The third user mentioned, “Y Nanu p gai hay...khud ki pahechan banayegi...ek din....” Meanwhile, a user predicted something and wrote, “I think navya and sidhant chaturvedi are dating since both posted the origami pictures and videos on almost same day and since sidhant and deepika are doing a film together she has commented on her picture.”

Earlier, Navya had shared pictures in a white sweater and denim, she used heart emoji in the caption. When her mother Shweta Bachchan noticed that, she wrote, “Navya what an inspired caption.” To which, Navya replied, “@shwetabachchan you weren’t very helpful.”

A few days back on her birthday, Abhishek Bachchan, who is her maternal uncle, took to Instagram and penned a sweet post for her. He wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest Navya! So, so proud of the lady you've grown to become. Love you. @navyananda.” Alongside the note, he posted a childhood image of Navya. Navya also received a heartfelt birthday wish from her mother Shweta.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya is the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

Needless to say, gorgeous Navya has been making headlines even before entering Bollywood. Her fans are waiting to see her on the big screen.