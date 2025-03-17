Here's how Navya Nanda wished her mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda on her 51st birthday.

Shweta Bachchan, daughter of superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and sister of Abhishek Bachchan, is celebrating her 51st birthday on March 17. She is married to Nikhil Nanda, who is the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Escorts Kubota Limited, an Indian multinational engineering conglomerate. They share two children - Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda.

On Shweta's 51st birthday on Monday, Navya took to her Instagram Stories and shared her adorable childhood photo with her mother. Along with the picture, Navya wrote "Happy Birthday Mom", and added a red heart emoji. The mother-daughter duo are seen twinning in white outfits in the cute picture, in which Shweta is seen holding little Navya in her arms.





Navya Nanda is an entreprenuer and is currently studying in India's premier business school Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad in the Blended Post Graduate Programme in MBA. She has founded Project Naveli, an initiative focused on gender equality, and has also co-founded Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company.

On the other hand, Agastya Nanda has followed her maternal grandparents into Bollywood. He made her acting debut in the teenage musical drama The Archies, which was released on Netflix in 2023. The Zoya Akhtar directorial also marked the debuts of Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi.

His next film is Ikkis, the biopic of the late Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal. Directed by Sriram Raghavan of Badlapur and Andhadhun-fame, the film was slated to release on January 10 this year but has been postponed. Ikkis also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Dharmendra in the leading roles.