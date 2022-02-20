Navya Naveli Nanda poses with Shweta and Jaya Bachchan in new viral pic- See

Gorgeous Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most popular star kids that we have in the country. She never knows how to stun her fans with her dressing style. She often shares pictures with her family on social media.

Navya, who is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, is very close to her mother Shweta and grandma Jaya Bachchan. On Sunday, Shweta Bachchan dropped a picture with Navya and Jaya in which all three can be seen donning Indian outfits. Navya and Shweta can be seen looking at each other, meanwhile, Jaya posing for the camera. Also Read: ‘Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi are dating’, fans react on former’s latest pics

Sharing the photo, Shweta wrote, “You, Me & Dupree.” In no time, the picture went viral and fans started commenting on it. One of them wrote, “Fab picture .. all of you looking lovely.” A number of people have dropped hearts under the post.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, according to rumours, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been dating Navya Nanda. Both of them are said to be in a serious relationship. Although the relationship rumours have yet to be substantiated. However, everyone is aware that relationship matters are frequently revealed only through rumours.

Navya Nanda was previously linked to Meezaan Jaffrey, the son of Javed Jaffrey. Navya knows Meezaan through her sister Alaviaa. In many of Meezaan's interviews, the actor described her as a good friend. Later, Meezaan denied the dating rumours.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya is the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

Needless to say, gorgeous Navya has been making headlines even before entering Bollywood. Her fans are waiting to see her on the big screen.