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Navnindra Behl, Kangana Ranaut's dadi from Queen, veteran actor, passes away at 76, son Kanu Behl pays heartfelt note

Navnindra Behl was a veteran artist who wrote, directed, and acted in several movies, shows, telefilms, and stage plays. Son Kanu Behl penned an emotional note and called her, "My Titan. My faith."

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 12:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Navnindra Behl, Kangana Ranaut's dadi from Queen, veteran actor, passes away at 76, son Kanu Behl pays heartfelt note
Navnindra Behl
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Veteran actor Navnindra Behl, who worked in films, television and theatre for many years, has passed away at the age of 76. The news was announced by her son, filmmaker Kanu Behl, who penned an emotional note for his mother on Instagram along with a picture. In his note, the filmmaker remembered her as his "Titan" and "guide," and spoke about how deeply she shaped his life.

"My Titan. My faith. Love. Guide. Mentor. My heart. Go well, mumma. Until you birth me again. My eyes shall always seek that irrepressible smile, that warm chuckle, that bear hug, those burning, curious eyes. Forever alight. Thank you for lighting my soul," he wrote on Instagram.

Here's the Instagram post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanu Behl (@kanubehl)

Soon after the news came out, many members of the film industry paid their respects. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and several others shared messages of support for the family and remembered the actor.  Navnindra Behl had a long career and appeared in several well-known films. The veteran actress was part of the 1996 film 'Maachis,' directed by Gulzar. She also acted in 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!,' directed by Dibakar Banerjee. She was also seen in the popular film 'Queen,' which starred Kangana Ranaut.

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Apart from Hindi films, she also appeared in international projects such as 'The Pride' and 'The Guru.' Television viewers also knew her well. She played the grandmother of Nakuul Mehta's character in the popular shows 'Ishqbaaaz' and 'Dil Boley Oberoi.' Over the years, she also appeared in other television shows such as 'Viji' and 'Sadaa-E-Vaadi

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