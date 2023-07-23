'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Aamir Khan's co-star Navneet Nishan said that the actor was 'quietly naughty' and he asked her to maintain continuity during their kissing scene.

Long before Aamir Khan earned the title of Mr Perfectionist, he was 'quietly naughty'. Well, we are not claiming this, but his co-star Navneet Nishan declared him. Recently, Aamir's superhit family comedy Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke completed 30 years of the release. On the special occasion, Khan's co-star Navneet shared an interesting story from behind the scenes.

In the Mahesh Bhatt-directed, Navneet played the role of Maya- the daughter of antagonist Bijlani (Dalip Tahil). For one of the sequences, Aamir made Navneet kiss him 'all day along' for continuity.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Nishan said, "After our engagement, I go to Aamir’s house to pick him up and give him a peck on the cheek. There was a lipstick mark on his cheek when I kissed him. And later, Aamir being Aamir said ‘This has to be in continuity’. So, all through the day, he made me kiss his cheek at least 7-8 times. I came home and I told my friends that I have kissed Aamir Khan all day long! Meri toh lottery nikal gayi'." Navneet further revealed that the 'cute' scene was later edited from the final cut.

The 1993 superhit family comedy also starred Juhi Chawla, Kunal Khemmu (as a child artist), Tiku Talsania, Mushtaq Khan, Javed Khan and others. The movie also won the National Film Award – Special Mention (Feature Film).

Aamir Khan's on his sabbatical

Aamir's last big screen release was Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). The movie opened with critical acclaim, but a negative response from the audiences. The movie flopped at the box office, and Aamir decided to take a break from movies.

At the trailer launch event of the recent Punjabi blockbuster Carry On Jatta 3, Aamir was asked why he didn't announce a new film after Laal Singh Chaddha. He was last seen in a cameo in the Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky. In his response, the actor said he is "feeling good" about spending time with family at the moment. "Today, we should ideally only talk about Carry On Jatta, but since you all must be curious, let me quickly give you an answer. I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure," Aamir told reporters.