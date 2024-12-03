Naveen Kasturia, who has acted in famous web shows such as TVF Aspirants and TVF Pitchers, has tied the knot with Shubhanjali Sharma.

Naveen Kasturia tied the knot with her longtime girlfriend Shubhanjali Sharma in Udaipur on Monday, December 2. The actor shared a couple of pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram. "Chat mangni pat byaah!", he captioned his post. The bride and the groom looked stunning at their wedding, as seen from the photos.



The wedding ceremony was attended by TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, with whom Naveen has collaborated on multiple shows. His co-stars from the Aspirants show including Namita Dubey, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Sunny Hinduja, and Abhilash Thapliyal also attended his wedding and shared photos and videos on their Instagram Stories.

Several celebrities congratulated Naveen for his wedding in the comments section of his beautiful photos. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Congratulations", while Sumeet Vyas added, "Congratulations bhai. Lots of love." Abhishek Banerjee replied, "Mubarak ho", and Shilpa Rao also congratulated the couple.

After assisting Dibakar Banerjee in Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Shanghai, Naveen Kasturia made his acting debut in the 2014 indie comedy Sulemani Keeda. He broke out with his terrific performance as the entrepreneur Naveen Bansal in the TVF Pitchers show and got widespread recognition by playing IAS Abhilash Sharma in TVF Aspirants.

Naveen was last seen in the psychological thriller series Mithya: The Darker Chapter on ZEE5. The show, which also starred Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, and Rajit Kapur in the leading roles, premiered on November 1 and was met with mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

