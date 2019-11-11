Natraj Shot! Ranveer Singh is a spitting image of Kapil Dev in this legendary still from '83

It's been a few weeks since Ranveer Singh and the whole team of '83 wrapped the shoot of Kabir Khan directorial. This has led to the fans becoming restless to witness it on the big screen. On his birthday, Ranveer took to his social media pages and shared his look as Kapil Dev from the film leaving an impressive mark on everyone. He took training from Kapil himself and learned his batting, bowling and fielding style as well.

Today, Ranveer took to his Instagram page and shared a still from '83 in which he is seen nailing Kapil's iconic Natraj Shot on the field. The same aggression which the legendary cricketer had has been adapted perfectly by Ranveer. This shows how he has always been the best choice to play the former Indian skipper in '83.

Ranveer shared the still with a caption stating, "NATRAJ SHOT #RanveerAsKapil @therealkapildev @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany"

Check it out below:

Earlier while talking about getting trained by Kapil, Ranveer had told DNA After Hrs, "I am looking forward to spending time with Kapil sir. I feel that would be integral to my process of transforming myself into him. I want to absorb as much as I can from him — his story, experiences, thoughts, feelings, expressions and energy."

Apart from Ranveer, '83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil in the lead roles. The film based on India's first win at Cricket World Cup in 1983 is releasing on April 10, 2020.