National Handloom Day: Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, other celebs urge support for Indian textile industry

On the occasion of National Handloom Day on August 7, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and urged people to be "vocal for local" and handmade products, and asking them to choose to clothe in garments made by Indian brands.

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 in order to recognise the contribution and hard work of handloom weavers. It is the day when the country celebrates the effort of artisans and weavers in preserving the indigenous crafts of India.

Keeping in mind the same, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, and others tweeted pictures themselves donning their favourite handloom clothing.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let's lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry. #NationalHandloomDay #Vocal4Handmade @smritiirani @TexMinIndia @MadhuryaGallery."

Kangana Ranaut's team also shared several pictures of the actress and wrote, "When we choose Handloom we choose to elevate our poor weavers out of poverty, we choose vocal for local, we choose our Mother Earth, we choose love for every single being on this planet #NationalHandloomDay."

Shakuntala Devi actor Vidya Balan also shared a message on National Handloom Day sharing a picture of herself in a Kanjivaram silk saree with zari pallu and penned a caption urging people to support Indian weavers during the difficult times of the coronavirus crisis.

For the uninformed, August 7 was chosen as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government.