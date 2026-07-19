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'National Film Awards ya National Comedy Awards': Netizens furious at government for choosing Kartik Aaryan over Ajay, Vikram, Prithviraj Sukumaran

Kartik Aaryan fans are elated to see him winning his first National Awards, but a major section of netizens have slammed the authenticity of the win, and questioned why some of the most acclaimed performances of that year were simply ignored.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 02:40 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'National Film Awards ya National Comedy Awards': Netizens furious at government for choosing Kartik Aaryan over Ajay, Vikram, Prithviraj Sukumaran
Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Vikram, Prithviraj Sukumaran (Image source: Instagram, IMDb)
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The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday, leaving netizens and moviegoers miffed with a few of the selections. While Yami Gautam's win as Best Actress for Article 370 won praise from netizens, Kartik Aaryan's win as Best Actor left a certain section of netizens puzzled. For the unversed, Kartik got honoured for his performance in Chandu Champion, and he shared the title with Mammootty, who got awarded for Bramayugam. 

Why are netizens not happy with Kartik Aaryan's win? 

A majority of netizens who disagree with the National Film Awards jury stated that they have easily overlooked some fine performances of that year (films from 2024 were considered for the 72nd National Awards). Internet users cited Ajay Devgn's Syed Abdul Rahim from Maidaan, Chiyaan Vikram's performance in period actioner Thangalaan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran for The Goat Life as more deserving candidates than Kartik. 

Even if box office success is considered as a parameter, just like Maidaan and Thangalaan, Chandu Champion, based on Murlikant Petkar, India's first individual Paralympic gold medalist, was a commercial flop as well. 

Furious netizens slammed National Film Awards' selection 

A netizen wrote, "National awards have been doing comedy for many years. Why Chiranjeevi didn't get for Aapdadaandhavudu?" Another netizen wrote, "Goat Life k liye nhi diya...isse bura kya hoga national award ka." One of the netizens wrote, "Maidaan Best Performance."

Pushpa 2 unfair win over Kalki 2898 AD?

Not only the Best Actor, but even the Best Costume category left the masses upset. Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma from Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa 2 won the Best Costume Design, while the work of Kalki 2898 AD was ignored.

Prabhas' dystopian actioner had better costumes than the Sukumar-directed film. Even this selection became a joke, and netizens slammed it openly. 

Also read: 72nd National Awards: Article 370 bags Best Feature Film, Yami Gautam wins Best Actress, Kartik Aaryan shares Best Actor with..., full list out

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