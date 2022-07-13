National emblem row: Anupam Kher reacts to controversy, says 'sher ke daant honge toh...'

Anupam Kher, National Emblem/File photo, IANS

After Narendra Modi unveiled the National Emblem on the new Parliament building on Monday, July 11, it has caused huge controversy since the opposition parties have claimed that the national emblem has been changed calling the lions 'aggressive, muscular' instead of the 'calm, graceful' lions in the Sarnath capital.

And now, Anupam Kher has reacted to this row as he took to his Twitter account on the morning of Wednesday, July 13, and shared a video of the national emblem that he shot at the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalya in Delhi. Along with the video, he wrote, "Arre bhai! sher ke daant honge toh dikhaayega hi! Aakhir kaar swatantra bharat ka sher hai . Zaroorat padi toh kaat bhi sakta hai. Jai Hind ! (Dear brother! If a lion has teeth, it will show it! After all, this is a lion of independent India. Can even bite if needed! Jai Hind!)".



Before Kher, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had also expressed his opinion on the matter as he posted two tweets regarding the same. In his first tweet, he wrote, "The new #NationalEmblem at the #CentralVista has proved one thing that #UrbanNaxals can be fooled just by changing the angle. Specially the LOW angle."

In a separate tweet, Agnihotri, while quote-tweeting lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan, wrote on the microblogging site, "#UrbanNaxals want a silent lion without teeth. So that they can use it as a pet."

Meanwhile, Kher and Agnihotri recently collaborated on the blockbuster film The Kashmir Files based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley in the 1990s. The hard-hitting political drama, which also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Puneet Issar and Pallavi Joshi among others, collected approximately Rs 340 crore at the global box office.