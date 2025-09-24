Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

National Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan shares prize money with Vikrant Massey, here’s how much he, Rani Mukerji, other winners get

The 71st National Film Awards honour the best of Indian cinema, recognising actors, filmmakers, and technicians across multiple languages and categories with Golden and Silver Lotus medals and cash prizes.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 01:38 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

National Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan shares prize money with Vikrant Massey, here’s how much he, Rani Mukerji, other winners get
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shah Rukh Khan has added another milestone to his legendary career by winning the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his powerful performance in Jawan. Interestingly, this year’s award came with a twist.

Normally, the Best Actor winner is honoured with ₹2 lakh, a medal, and a certificate, but since Shah Rukh is sharing the honour with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail, the prize money has been split. Both actors will receive ₹1 lakh each, along with their own medals and certificates — a standard practice when awards are jointly given.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji, who was honoured with the Best Actress award for her role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, will receive the full ₹2 lakh prize money.

This win is especially emotional for Shah Rukh, as despite his iconic career filled with blockbuster hits and international honours like the Padma Shri and awards from France, this marks his first-ever National Film Award for acting.

The 71st edition also saw several categories with joint winners. Best Supporting Actor was shared by Vijayaraghavan (Pookkaalam) and M. S. Bhaskar (Parking), while Best Supporting Actress went to Janki Bodiwala (Vash) and Urvashi (Ullozhukku). The Best Child Artist category also had multiple winners, showcasing the depth of talent across Indian cinema.

Currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King in Poland, Shah Rukh is expected to fly to Delhi soon to receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu. His remarkable year — with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki together crossing ₹1,300 crore in India and ₹2,500 crore worldwide — cements once again why he remains one of Bollywood’s greatest icons.

Prize Money & Award Details

Shah Rukh Khan (Best Actor – Jawan) → Silver Lotus + Certificate + ₹1 lakh (shared)

Vikrant Massey (Best Actor – 12th Fail) → Silver Lotus + Certificate + ₹1 lakh (shared)

Rani Mukerji (Best Actress – Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway) → Silver Lotus + Certificate + ₹2 lakh (full)

Vijayaraghavan (Best Supporting Actor – Pookkaalam) → Silver Lotus + Certificate + ₹1 lakh (shared)

M. S. Bhaskar (Best Supporting Actor – Parking) → Silver Lotus + Certificate + ₹1 lakh (shared)

Janki Bodiwala (Best Supporting Actress – Vash) → Silver Lotus + Certificate + ₹1 lakh (shared)

Urvashi (Best Supporting Actress – Ullozhukku) → Silver Lotus + Certificate + ₹1 lakh (shared)

Mohanlal (Dadasaheb Phalke Award – Lifetime Achievement) → Golden Lotus + Shawl + Medallion + ₹15 lakh

