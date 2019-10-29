'Nation wants to know, where are they?': Fans miss Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Diwali celebration photos

Earlier at an event, when Deepika Padukone was asked about her Diwali plans with Ranveer Singh as it's their first as a married couple, the dimpled beauty had said, "Family time, we extremely value the time we have with our parents and sisters. We will not be working that's the rule and we won't be socialising much. Just family time!" However, like many other Bollywood couples who shared a series of photos with their partners, Deepika and Ranveer did not do the same.

On Monday evening, paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram page and shared a photo where Ranveer is seen heading out post-playing basketball. Viral captioned the post stating, "Missed #ranveersingh and #deepikapadukone for #diwali this year @viralbhayani". Soon after that, netizens agreed to the photographer and left a series of comments on his Instagram post. Some of them commented heartbreak and crying emojis.

Earlier while talking about their wedding, Deepika had said, "There was a lot of temptation to move away from the traditional, especially for the two of us, who are constantly travelling, but it was important to me. Ranveer has always been okay with whatever. He’s always said, ‘Whatever makes you happy makes me happy.’ But for me, it’s about wanting to do everything at the right time. It’s how I saw my parents do it, so I didn’t know any other way."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika and Ranveer are all set to reunite on the big screen with '83.