Natasa Stankovic shares glowing baby shower pic with Hardik Pandya; see pic

Headlines

‘Emergency Alert: Severe’ flashing on your Android phone? Here’s what it means

Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on Hrithik, Deepika, Anil-starrer Fighter's motion poster: 'This threesome is...'

Viral video: Girl performs daring stunt in crowded metro, ignites online backlash

Samsung to launch foldable tablet, mobile business head confirms

'I had decided long back that…': R Ashwin opens up on non-consideration for ODI World Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after 14 months of marriage

Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on Hrithik, Deepika, Anil-starrer Fighter's motion poster: 'This threesome is...'

Viral video: Girl performs daring stunt in crowded metro, ignites online backlash

Teej 2023: Delicious recipes for diabetes- friendly sweets

10 best yoga asanas for acidity relief

Indian herbs and spices for glowing skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari files for divorce after 14 months of marriage

Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on Hrithik, Deepika, Anil-starrer Fighter's motion poster: 'This threesome is...'

Tiger Nageswara Rao teaser: Ravi Teja unleashes his fury as 'India's biggest thief', fans say 'this will be a treat'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Natasa Stankovic shares glowing baby shower pic with Hardik Pandya; see pic

The couple got engaged in Dubai a few months back and shared the videos and pictures of the proposal with fans too.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2020, 11:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Model and actor Natasa Stankovic recently declared a piece of the special news for their fans as she announced that she and her fiance Hardik Pandya are expecting their first child together. The couple shared their happy news with fans and also posted several ceremonial pictures with each other. 

On late Monday, Natasa posted pictures from what looked like a baby shower. The picture shows a room decorated in shades of white and gold. For the company, they have their three pet dogs. Both Natasa and Hardik can be seen dressed in dark-colored clothes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

It is not clear if the baby shower was held on Monday or a previous date. Confirming the news of their pregnancy on May 31, Natasha had written, "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey so far and now, it’s only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes."

The couple got engaged in Dubai a few months back and shared the videos and pictures of the proposal with fans too.

Hardik and Natasa had taken everybody by surprise by announcing that they had got engaged. Speaking about it, Hardik had told Harsha Bhoglem, "My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Farhan Akhtar reacts to being trolled for casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: 'Went through...'

After Ranbir Kapoor is slammed following Alia Bhatt's lipstick comment, actress addresses toxicity, criticism

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga bids farewell to Test cricket

Most watched Hindi film this century sold 5 crore tickets, was labelled flop on release; it's not Pathaan, Dangal, Dhoom

IMD weather update: Rainfall predicted in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Dehradun, Odisha till August 20, check latest forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE