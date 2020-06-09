Natasa Stankovic shares glowing baby shower pic with Hardik Pandya; see pic

The couple got engaged in Dubai a few months back and shared the videos and pictures of the proposal with fans too.

Model and actor Natasa Stankovic recently declared a piece of the special news for their fans as she announced that she and her fiance Hardik Pandya are expecting their first child together. The couple shared their happy news with fans and also posted several ceremonial pictures with each other.

On late Monday, Natasa posted pictures from what looked like a baby shower. The picture shows a room decorated in shades of white and gold. For the company, they have their three pet dogs. Both Natasa and Hardik can be seen dressed in dark-colored clothes.

It is not clear if the baby shower was held on Monday or a previous date. Confirming the news of their pregnancy on May 31, Natasha had written, "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey so far and now, it’s only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes."

Hardik and Natasa had taken everybody by surprise by announcing that they had got engaged. Speaking about it, Hardik had told Harsha Bhoglem, "My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’."