Natasa Stankovic promises son Agastya to 'always be' on his side, celebrates his birthday after separation from Hardik

Natasa Stankovic celebrated her son Agastya's birthday and dropped new photos on her Instagram.

Dancer-model Natasa Stankovic has celebrated his son's birthday Agastya and dropped a new series of photos, promising him to 'always be' by his side. After announcing her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya, Natasa moved to Kenya with Agastya. Natasa took to Instagram new pictures to mark Agastya's birthday in a new post.

Natasa dropped a carousel post on her Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "My buba (red heart emoticon) You brought peace, love and joy into my life. My beautiful boy. You are such a blessing, so sweet and kind… always stay this way.. I won’t let this world change your kind soul. I will always be by your side… hand in hand. I love you, Mama."

In one of the photos, Natasa can be seen carrying Agastya in her arms. In another picture, both of them were seen holding hands together. A picture also saw mother and son taking a nap inside a car, with their heads kept on each other's shoulders.

The couple recently took to their individual Instagram accounts to announce their decision to separate.“After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of the both of us.” The note further read, “This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” the note read.

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time”, concluded the note.

