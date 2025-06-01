Natasa Stankovic dropped a mirror selfie as a 'badge of honour', praising herself for staying fit while overcoming hurdles.

Model-actress Natasa Stankovic has penned a note, reflecting on the hardships she has overcome after going through a tough phase of separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya. The two got divorced in 2024, and currently, Natasa is living with her 5-year-old son, Agastya, in Mumbai.

On Sunday, Natasa dropped a mirror selfie showing off her physique and complimented herself. "This version of me didn’t come from luck. She came from showing up, again and again – even when it was hard, even when no one noticed. And if you’re doing the same? I see you. Keep going.”

Several of her followers lauded her strength and courage in the comments. A netizen wrote, “You are inspiring.” Another netizen wrote, “Please keep going.” An internet user wrote, “Slaying forever, my sunshine.” One of the netizens wrote, “Keep shining, Queen.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with ETimes, Natasa shared that 2024 was a challenging year for her. But instead of dwelling on the hard times, she’s grateful for the lessons those experiences taught her. She believes that growth comes from facing struggles, not just with age but with life’s ups and downs.

Reflecting on her past, Natasa added that life doesn’t always go the way we expect. But what really matters is how we react to the setbacks. She believes challenges aren’t failures, but chances to find a better direction. Her advice? Don’t waste your energy trying to prove people wrong. Let go, forgive, and move on — your peace is more important.

Natasa and Hardik Pandya got married in May 2020. They renewed their vows in February 2023, with a grand ceremony in both Hindu and Christian traditions. The couple shocked everyone when they announced their separation in July 2024. After the divorce, Natasa faced a lot of online hate, but she stayed strong. Even though they’re no longer together, she and Hardik are still committed to co-parenting their son, Agastya.