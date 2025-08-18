Natasa Stankovic CONFRONTS woman secretly trying to record her while stepping out with son Agastya, watch viral video

Sensex, Nifty rally in opening trade, investors add Rs 5 lakh crore in 5 minutes, know reasons behind the surge
As she walked out, Natasa quickly noticed a woman filming her. She immediately asked the lady to stop recording.
Actress and model Natasa Stankovic, who was recently seen in Bandra, Mumbai, had an unexpected moment during her outing. She had stepped out with her son Agastya to pick up essentials from Food Square, a grocery store.
As she walked out, Natasa quickly noticed a woman filming her. She immediately asked the lady to stop recording, making her request in a polite but firm manner.
Outing With Son Amid Rains
Natasa was dressed in casual sporty attire, red sports bra, black shorts and a white jacket, as she shielded little Agastya from the pouring rain. The actress, who is often spotted around Mumbai, kept her focus on protecting her son while managing the situation with the woman who had her camera out.
Moving On After Divorce
In July 2024, Natasa and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya announced their separation after four years of marriage. The couple continues to co-parent their son Agastya and had shared a joint statement on Instagram confirming their decision to part ways.
“Open to Love Again”
Speaking about her personal life post-divorce, Natasa shared that she is ready for whatever the future holds. In her words, "As I look to the year ahead I am definitely open to new experiences, opportunities and maybe love. I am not averse to it (falling in love). I want to embrace whatever life brings my way. I believe that the right connection happens naturally when the time is right.”
She further added, "I value meaningful relationships, the ones that are built on trust and understanding. I think love should compliment my journey and not define it."
Reflecting on her recent experiences, Natasa admitted that 2024 had been a tough period, especially due to her divorce. She explained, "Last year was quite challenging and I am grateful for it. As we grow wiser while going through challenges, and I just love it. Had many experiences (good and bad) so I believe that we mature with experiences and not with age."