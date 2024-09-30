Twitter
Four years after their marriage, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their separation in July. Aleksandar Ilic is Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 10:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Natasa Stankovic, Aleksandar Ilic enjoy in Goa pool, netizens believe 'Hardik Pandya crying in corner'
Natasa Stankovic and Aleksandar Ilic/Instagram
The Serbian model and actress Natasa Stankovic had tied the knot with the top Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya in 2020. In July this year, the couple announced their separation after four years of their marriage. Natasa has often been spotted with the Serbian fitness trainer and model Aleksandar Ilic, who has been linked up with Disha Patani after her breakup with her ex-boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff.

On Sunday, Aleksandar shared a few photos and videos on her Instagram in which he was seen enjoying pool time with Natasa during their Goa vacation. The video went viral on the social media and sparked rumours about their affair. While some reports say that they both are cousins, their relationship still remains a mystery.

Reacting to the clip, netizens shared their amusing reactions. While one of them wrote, "Hardik Pandya crying in the corner", another commented, "Hardik watching from another account." "What about Disha?", asked another Instagram user. Another comment read, "Hardik crying in corner of dressing room."

Meanwhile, in July this year, Hardik and Natasa had shared a joint post on their Instagram announcing their separation. It read, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time", they concluded.

