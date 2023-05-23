Search icon
'Nashe main har time...': Nysa Devgan gets brutally trolled after party photos with Orry and friends go viral

Photos of Nysa Devgan partying in London are currently going viral on social media especially because people are commenting on her 'drunken' state in the photos.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:11 AM IST

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan was spotted partying in London in a club. Photos from the fun night were shared on Instagram by  Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. For a fun night out, Nysa Devgan chose to wear a golden top with bottoms. Nysa Devgan was partying with Orry and her other friends at the London Reign. 

Photos of Nysa Devgan partying in London are currently going viral on social media especially because people are commenting on her 'drunken' state in the photos. 

Netizens once again trolled Nysa Devgan for the same as one user wrote, "Nashe main har time rehne ko fun kehte hai yeh log", while another commented, "Jawani ka josh hai ! Agar koi Ghareb hoga to character kharab Ameer to Fun". 

Check out the photos here

image-8

The first selfie with Orry had Nysa Devgan pouting in the club. There were also group photos of Nysa, Orry, and other friends. 

Nysa Devgan is in no hurry to join Bollywood in her parents' footsteps, however, both Kajol and Ajay Devgn believe that she is no less than a star on social media. Talking about all the attention Nysa gets on social media, Kajol said, "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that Nysa conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her.”

In other news, last month Nysa Devgan turned 20 and on her birthday, Kajol shared a candid picture of them together from the NMACC launch event in Mumbai.

