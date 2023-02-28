'Absolute nonsense': Naseeruddin Shah says Akbar 'never attempted to start new religion'

Credit: Naseeruddin Shah/Instagram

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, recently talked about Mughal emperor Akbar and the misinformation around him. For the unversed, the actor has signed a new show Taj: Divided By Blood in which he plays the role of Akbar.

The show, directed by Ronald Scalpello, also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Dharmendra, Taha Shah Badussha, Sandhya Mridul and Shubham Kumar Mehra. While talking to Indian Express, he said, “my understanding initially was that of any student who studied history in the 50s or the early 60s, just in the wake of independence when the influence of the British was still very strong. We had Irish teachers, English instructors. The picture drawn of Akbar was always that of a benevolent, kind-hearted, broad-minded, progressive ruler. The one fly in the ointment being his desire to start a new religion. We read about this in history books, which is absolute nonsense.”

He further added, “I have checked this with authoritative historians and Akbar never did attempt to start a new religion. This is a fact that was in our history books called the Din-e Elahi. But Akbar never used the word Din-e Elahi, ever. He called it Wahdat-e Elahi, which means oneness of the creator. That no matter who you worship, in what form you worship him, you’re worshipping the creator. You may worship a stone, you may worship a crucifix, you may bow your head to the Kaaba, you may worship the rising sun and do what you like, but you are worshipping one and the same thing. That was his belief. This is what I found out.”

He mentioned that it all started because of people “who didn’t like Akbar much.” “The divine faith was then translated into Farsi as Din-e Elahi, it’s not a term Akbar ever used. It’s like those South Indian films which are remade in Hindi and then remade in the South! That was the big discovery about Akbar that I made, and I had to speak to the writers about it. Luckily, my objections were upheld,” he concluded.