Naseeruddin Shah says actor's success depends upon director: 'Imtiaz Ali has written a great script for Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is headlined by Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. The romantic drama, with its music by Oscar-winner AR Rahman, releases in theatres on June 12.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has said that the recurring tragic endings in his films are not a conscious choice but an organic outcome of storytelling. Ali's films have repeatedly left audiences with bittersweet or heartbreaking conclusions -- from the doomed romance of Rockstar to the tragic real-life arc of Amar Singh Chamkila. "I don’t do it on purpose, it just happens. A lot of things that we do in this work just happen. A lot of the things that I do are not guided by the intellect. It feels like the stories are just being written by me," Ali, also known for films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Highway, and Tamasha, told at the trailer launch event of his new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga.

The film, set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, follows a young man (Vedang Raina) who falls in love with a woman (Sharvari) in the pre-Partition era—a story that unfolds across two timelines, with Naseeruddin Shah essaying the older version of Raina's character and Diljit Dosanjh playing his grandson. Main Vaapas Aaunga reunites the director with composer AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil after they delivered a melodious soundtrack for films Amar Singh Chamkila, Rockstar, Tamasha, and Highway.

Rahman described his collaboration with Kamil and Ali as intuitive rather than formula-driven. "We never discuss anything. We just see the film and discuss the possibilities of what we can do. I’ve a few ideas and I play them to him (Ali) and he will say, 'I'll like this', and then we ask Irshad sahab to give some lyrics and something comes," he said. "We just dive deep into and extract something. It’s not formulaic, the story and the vision lead there," the composer said.

Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their 2024 widely-loved Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. Dosanjh, who could not attend the event as he is touring in the US, urged audiences in a video message to watch and share the film's trailer. "If you like the trailer do share it. If you don't, still share it because it's an Imtiaz Ali film," the actor-singer said, adding that his show in Texas was sold out.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah underscored the importance of writing and direction in shaping performances and heaped praise on Ali, with whom he has collaborated for the first time. "I believe that an actor's success depends on the writer and director. If the writing is not correct, even the best actor in the world can't do anything, I’m a living example of this. I've done bad work in many films and my sons wake me up at 3 am on YouTube and tell me, 'A film of yours is being played'. I'd rather sleep," Shah said.



"Imtiaz has written a great script, the dialogues are beautiful and the situations are powerful. I've seen his previous films which I liked a lot. He has worked with actors with a lot of love and care,” he said, adding that Ali is among the few directors who prefers retakes for enhancing a performance. I'm very much looking forward to watching your film," the veteran actor added.

Ali, in turn, fondly recalled his first meeting with Shah. "I was told that you are a very serious actor. But when I met you, all your attention was on why I am not drinking tea, is the tea not good? Then I understood that there is no need to take it too seriously, he is a normal person," he said. The director also revealed that Shah's portrayal of a Sikh character, has received widespread appreciation in early screenings. "I was very fascinated and excited to see you in a turban, playing a Sikh man, which I've never seen you do in life. Everybody who has watched the film in the rough cut, has loved you the most in this film," Ali said.

Vedang Raina said portraying the younger version of Shah in the film was a big responsibility and an honour. He said observing Shah and Dosanjh on set was the most valuable learning experience. "I'm a big fan of him. When I auditioned in 2018-19, I watched Naseer sir's masterclass videos on acting and took notes on everything he said about acting," he said.

Sharvari Wagh, who plays Raina's love interest in the film, credited Ali's understanding of human emotions for shaping her performance. "I leaned on him to guide me. He understands human nature so well that it’s exciting and interesting to see what he is thinking over food. There’s so much that you can observe from him. I wanted to know from him about the film and about life. I’m a far more evolved person after meeting and hearing him. We've had great moments, he is funny. I'm grateful for this opportunity."

Wagh also praised the way Ali writes female characters. "It’s an honour to be working with Imtiaz sir. The way he writes women in his films, they are so layered, he sees emotions in cinema beautifully," she said. Both Wagh and Raina highlighted Ali’s calm and precise directing style and said that he never scolds his actors. "His best quality is his calmness, he is precise. He is a gem. He is in his element and when he is directing, it’s the most precious thing," Raina said.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga will release in theatres on June 12. (With inputs from PTI)

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