Naseeruddin Shah reveals he has NOT deleted his post on Diljit Dosanjh, says 'I don't care for backlash', netizens react

Naseeruddin Shah supported Diljit Dosanjh amid the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, and after receiving the backlash, the veteran actor further clarified that he's still supporting the Punjabi actor-singer, despite the hatred and trolls he faced.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh faced the heat of netizens for his casting choice in Sardaar Ji 3. But amid the backlash, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah stood with him in solidarity. Naseer penned a note in support of Diljit, stating, "I stand firmly with Diljit". A few hours later, the post disappeared from his Facebook profile, which indicated that the Tridev actor got scared of the trolls and backed out. However, Shah wrote another post, asserting that he hasn't deleted the post in support of Diljit, and he continues supporting the Punjabi singer-actor, without caring about the backlash. Naseer confirmed that he's firm on his stand, and his views for the Sardaar Ji actor didn't change.

Naseeruddin Shah's latest post

On Wednesday, Naseer took his thoughts to Facebook and confirmed that he has not deleted the post for Diljit Dosanjh. His post reads, "I have NOT deleted my post about Diljit Dosanjh. I dont care a fiddler’s fart for backlash." With Shah's latest post, it seems like he has restricted his 'I stand with Diljit' post to a limited audience.

Netizens' reaction to Naseeruddin Shah's latest post

As soon as Shah dropped his post, it went viral, and netizens continued mocking the veteran actor. A netizen wrote, "He meant he didn't delete it, he asked someone else to delete it because it's not on his TL anywhere." Another netizen wrote, "Maybe he is right, He may have changed the privacy of the post to 'Only Me'." One of the netizens asked, "Of course you do support him. Anything against the country and in favour of Pakistan, we always see you on the front line. Any comments on the Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam attack? You didn't show up then. Why?"

Naseeruddin Shah gets support from netizens?

Another section of netizens supported Naseeruddin and applauded him for remaining firm on his stand. An internet user wrote, "Well said, you truly are a man of integrity, and your words resonate around the world. I always told my kids that you are truly the Sir Lawrence Olivier of Indian Cinema." Another internet user wrote, "More power to you, sir. Wish Shah Rukh, Salman and all other big names of the era too have these guts which you have shown! Love from Multan, Punjab. Whatever happened at Pahalgam was insane, but we civilians aren't responsible for that. We don't want that happening either in India or in Pakistan. You clearly stated that it's not our fault."