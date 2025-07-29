Naseeruddin Shah's first look as JRD Tata in Made in India - A Titan Story impresses netizens: 'That's superb casting'

In addition to Naseeruddin Shah as JRD Tata, Made In India - A Titan Story will also feature Jim Sarbh essaying the role of Xerxes Desai, the founder of Titan Watch Company. The Amazon MX Player show is expected to premiere early nest year.

Marking the 121st birth anniversary of Indian visionary J.R.D. Tata, the makers of the highly anticipated web series Made in India – A Titan Story unveiled the first look poster of Naseeruddin Shah as the Bharat Ratna recipient. The pics shared by Amazon MX Player on their official Instagram handle show the veteran actor dressed as the legendary industrialist.

Made in India – A Titan Story will bring to the screen an inspiring tale of vision, enterprise, and nation-building. In addition to Naseeruddin, the drama will also feature Jim Sarbh essaying the role of Xerxes Desai, the founder of Titan Watch Company. The project boasts a stellar cast with Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra in crucial roles, along with others.

Naseeruddin Shah's first look as the French-born Indian industrialist, philanthropist, aviator and former chairman of Tata Group Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata has impressed the netizens. In the comments section, several users asked the release date of the series. One of them said, "That's a superb casting. Such close resemblance", while another added, "Super excited about this show."

Talking about Shah essaying JRD Tata, director Robby Grewal said, "Bringing J.R.D. Tata’s legacy to life in Made in India - The Titan Story has been an inspiring journey. His vision went far beyond building companies; he built institutions, ideas, and a sense of purpose for an entire nation. Having Naseeruddin Shah embody this icon has brought a rare authenticity and depth to the narrative. We truly believe this series will remind audiences why these stories of innovation and nation-building matter more than ever."

Backed by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner of Almighty Motion Picture, Made in India – A Titan Story is expected to premiere early next year.

