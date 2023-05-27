Naseeb Se: First song from Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha impresses fans: 'Giving old Bollywood vibes'

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha song Naseeb Se out

After impressing fans with their sizzling chemistry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have reunited for their upcoming SatyaPrem Ki Katha and after the trailer, the first song of the movie is out.

On Saturday, the makers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha released the first song of the movie titled Naseeb Se. The song is composed by Payal Dev and beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics that stuck a cord with the audience is written by A.M Turaz. Not just the soulful melody, but also the mesmerizing visuals are a treat for the audience. The song shows the captivating and stunning chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani bringing the love season back in theatre after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The song is shot in picturesque locations and the scenic beauty, captivating lyrics, and heart-touching tunes of the song leave the audience awestruck.

Netizens praised for the romantic track and are mesmerized with the soulful melody and the actor's chemistry. One of the comments read, “very beautiful song, finally the Bollywood songs are back on track.” Another wrote, “getting old Bollywood vibes by Kartik and Kiara.” Another wrote, “their chemistry and this song, pure magical waiting for other songs.” Another wrote, “the chemsitry of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani gives old Bollywood vibes.” Another said, “such a soothing and calm song.”

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, and Kriti Sanon along with Ritu Sevpuri, Gajraj Rao, and Supriya Pathak in keg roles. Since the teaser release of the movie, the fans can’t stop gushing about the chemistry between Kartik and Kiara and can’t wait to watch them spread magic once again on the big screen. The musical romantic drama film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 29.

