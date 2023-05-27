Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Naseeb Se: First song from Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha impresses fans: 'Giving old Bollywood vibes'

The first song of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha is out and fans can't stop gushing about the duo's chemistry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

Naseeb Se: First song from Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha impresses fans: 'Giving old Bollywood vibes'
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha song Naseeb Se out

After impressing fans with their sizzling chemistry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have reunited for their upcoming SatyaPrem Ki Katha and after the trailer, the first song of the movie is out.

On Saturday, the makers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha released the first song of the movie titled Naseeb Se. The song is composed by Payal Dev and beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics that stuck a cord with the audience is written by A.M Turaz. Not just the soulful melody, but also the mesmerizing visuals are a treat for the audience. The song shows the captivating and stunning chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani bringing the love season back in theatre after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The song is shot in picturesque locations and the scenic beauty, captivating lyrics, and heart-touching tunes of the song leave the audience awestruck.

Netizens praised for the romantic track and are mesmerized with the soulful melody and the actor's chemistry. One of the comments read, “very beautiful song, finally the Bollywood songs are back on track.” Another wrote, “getting old Bollywood vibes by Kartik and Kiara.” Another wrote, “their chemistry and this song, pure magical waiting for other songs.” Another wrote, “the chemsitry of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani gives old Bollywood vibes.” Another said, “such a soothing and calm song.”

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, and Kriti Sanon along with Ritu Sevpuri, Gajraj Rao, and Supriya Pathak in keg roles. Since the teaser release of the movie, the fans can’t stop gushing about the chemistry between Kartik and Kiara and can’t wait to watch them spread magic once again on the big screen. The musical romantic drama film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 29.

Read Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer musical love saga's release date out

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi attend Dahaad screening
In pics: Suhana Khan, Aryan, Nysa, Janhvi, Ananya, others turn heads in stylish outfits at NMACC event
Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company
Sara Ali Khan takes BEST bus ride in yellow co-ord set, pens hilarious shayari; see viral photos
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal: A look at Bollywood's top action heroes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Assistant Engineer and other posts at upsc.gov.in, check official notification here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.