Nargis Fakri opens up on body shaming, says there is 'pressure' to maintain physique

Nargis Fakri opened up about being body-shamed, and how she's constantly been targeted for her physical appearance. The Rockstar actress was recently spotted in Delhi for a fashion show, and she was last seen in 2016's Azhar.

After Emraan Hashmi's film, the actress took a break from the glamour world, and many netizens claimed it was her maternity leave, the actress even shared a comparison photo on Instagram, and said, "On the left I weighed 178lbs (80kg) and on the right, I was 129 (58 kg). I have since lost 20lbs (9kg) through making lifestyle changes. If i can do it, so can you.” While discussing this further, the actress talked about being fat-shamed by people and said that she faced body shaming for a short time. Nargis believe there is a certain look or appearance people expect from her. So there is "pressure" to maintain that.

Nargis even added how she has been constantly been under the radar for her look. Fakri even talked about the stages of physical transformation and said that when she came to India, she was too skinny. Everyone suggested to put on weight, she then maintained it. Nargis have a naturally skinny state. Later Fakri gained about 50 pounds, so many of them said that she was pregnant. Initially, Nargis' feelings got hurt, but then she realised, it was her job to take care of herself. "I lost 40 pounds, worked out, and got that body back.”

After dating Uday Chopra, rumours have it that Nargis is currently dating US-based Kashmiri businessman Tony Beig, and their relationship was under the limelight for a while. The actress even shared her views about her personal life being discussed in the public eye and said, "I don’t really bother to think too much about it. I notice people love to keep writing about personal stuff, I don’t know why.” Fakri concluded by saying, "Everyone dates. It’s just that I am the lucky one to be a celebrity, everybody wants to see everything about me.”