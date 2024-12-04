Nargis Fakhri recently made headlines for the murder allegations involving her sister, Aliya Fakhri. The actor reportedly learnt about Aliya’s arrest in the US in connection with a murder case through the news. However, she clarified that she hasn’t been in touch with Aliya for the past 20 years. Despite the recent controversy surrounding her family, Nargis has managed to shift the spotlight back to herself.

Nargis Fakhri recently made headlines for the murder allegations involving her sister, Aliya Fakhri. The actor reportedly learnt about Aliya’s arrest in the US in connection with a murder case through the news. However, she clarified that she hasn’t been in touch with Aliya for the past 20 years. Despite the recent controversy surrounding her family, Nargis has managed to shift the spotlight back to herself.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nargis generated buzz among fans by sharing a brand new picture from her upcoming film, Housefull 5. She gave an exclusive sneak peek from the set of the film. She posted a photo, in which she features alongside co-stars Jacqueline Fernandes and Sonam Bajwa, teasing fans with the caption, “We are coming for you.” and added a couple of emojis. The trio can be seen in a playful mood as they pose together for a candid picture from the set.

Her post comes a day after Aliya was arrested in the US in connection to the death of her ex-boyfriend, Edward, and his friend, Anastasia Star Ettienne in a fire incident in Queens, New York. The authorities alleged that her sister set fire to a two-storey garage, which caused the victims to die from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. The actress has not yet issued any official statement, however, a source close to her stated, “She has not been in touch with her sister for over 20 years. The actor learned about the incident through the news, just like everyone else," the source told India Today.

Meanwhile, Nargis is set to sizzle on screen with the talented ensemble cast in Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Dino Morea, Johnny Lever, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and Chitrangda Singh in pivotal roles. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is set to arrive in theatres on June 6, 2025.