Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri has been in connection with the deaths of her ex-boyfriend, Edward Jacobs, and his friend, Anastasia Star Ettienne.

Actress Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri has been arrested in the US, in connection to the death of her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs, and his friend, Anastasia Star Ettienne. As News18 reported, in a fire incident in Queens, New York, the authorities allege that Aliya set fire to a two-storey garage, which caused the victims to die from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Aliya has been denied bail and charged with their murders. As per a report from Daily News, District Attorney Melinda Katz described the incident as a malicious act, and stated, “This defendant maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno." She continued that the victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Though Nargis has not reacted to the news reports, her mother has come out in defence of Aliya. Expressing her disbelief at the allegations, she said, “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody."

As The Post reported, Edward Jacobs’ mother said that Jacobs and Aliya had broken up a year before the tragic incident. Despite ending the relationship, Aliya reportedly continued to pursue him. The report also explained that Jacobs and Ettienne were only friends, and they were not in a romantic relationship.

A witness at the crime scene attempted to rescue Anastasia but was forced to jump over a barrier to escape the fire. Witness testimony became vital as it stated that Anastasia had gone back into the burning building to try and save Edward Jacobs. The witness also shared that Aliya and Edward had “an abusive relationship", which is believed to have played a part in the fatal fire.

As reported by various media portals, the witness said, "We had to jump over it to escape. Star jumped over with me, but then she went back in to save [Jacobs]. It was an abusive relationship. She had told everyone before that she was going to burn his house down, that she was going to kill him. We just laughed it off."

Nargis Fakhri, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar. She went on to star in commercially successful films, including Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, and Housefull 3. She also starred in the Hollywood action-comedy Spy. Currently, she working in the Telugu film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and will also be seen in Housefull 5.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.