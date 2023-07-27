Nargis Fakhri recalls her paranormal experience in Mumbai apartment: 'Scary guy took me to the cemetery'

Nargis Fakhri recalls her paranormal experience in a Mumbai apartment and shares her weird nightmares

Actor Nargis Fakhri was born and brought up in the USA. When she began her Bollywood career, she moved to Mumbai, and encountered something 'paranormal' in the apartment she lived in. She shared an incident about her regular nightmares.

Recently in an interview with Mashable Middle East, Nargis shared her 'haunting' story and said that the apartment was next to a cemetery and that she experienced strange activity that forced her to move out. “I got an apartment, it was on Hill Road, near the cemetery. I only lasted three days,” she said.

Nargis, while talking about the incident, revealed that she use to have the same nightmare about a scary guy for four days in a row. She said, “I kept having this weird dream, and waking up at 3 in the morning… The ‘hauntedness’ was crazy. I mean, this dream was so scary. It was a man that looked like a ghost. He was like 6 foot 5, white, pale, scary guy that would take me to the cemetery. Then he would dig his hand in the cemetery, and then pull out bones of people and eat the flesh and ask me to eat some. That was my dream. Four days in a row.”

Nargis added, “I called my team and said I don’t want to live here, Can I come back to Delhi?” she shared that later she went back to live in Delhi. She added that the people from her team who came to pack her bags and collect her things told her that they found ‘six dead baby birds’ in her cabinet. “Isn’t that weird? I don’t know what was happening there,” she said. Nargis also revealed that during her short stay in that apartment, her jewelry got stolen by a maid who’d been recommended to her but she was new to town and did not know anyone or any procedure to report anything. “But it’s okay, you move on, I’m not materialistic,” she added.

Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut in Imtiaz Ali’s musical romantic drama Rockstar in 2011, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Nargis was appreciated and praised for her look and acting in the film. Rockstar was one of the top-grossing Hindi films of the year. After the success of Rockstar, Nargis worked in many other Bollywood films like Madras Cafe, Azhar, Main Tera Hero, and many more. She also appeared in the Hollywood film Spy.