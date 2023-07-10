Headlines

Nargis Fakhri opens up on on-screen nudity, says 'I would never be naked for...'

Nargis Fakhri talked about her OTT debut Tatlubaaz and said that she would never be naked for a project.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri is all set to make her OTT debut with the series Tatlubaaz which will also star Divya Agarwal and Dheeraj Dhoopar. In her recent interview, she shared her excitement about OTT debut and exploring herself. 

While speaking to The Hindustan Times, she talked about how OTT allows artists to push their boundaries. She said, “Knowing that the OTT space has exploded with so much content, I was always very much curious about being a part of it. OTT content pushes boundaries and allows actors to explore their limits. Any actor including me would want to do that. Also, there are so many different kinds of characters out there which is exciting. So you have more variety and I believe that’s the spice of acting.”

When the actress was asked about her limits and to what extent she can go in order to experiment she said, “I would never be naked for a project. I have a problem with nudity.” But apart from that, Fakhri said that she is open to taking challenging roles that may involve portraying characters with diverse sexual orientations or unconventional storylines including homosexuality, which has been a point of debate lately.

“I wouldn’t mind that because playing a homosexual or being shown as a woman married to another woman doesn’t bother me. Playing any character for me is part of my job. You’re acting and I think that’s totally fine,” she said. She addressed the concerns raised by several people about how it’s uncomfortable to watch OTT content with families. “The audience has a choice to watch it or not. They can choose to switch it off or watch something else. That’s the beauty of the OTT platform. There are so many options out there.”

When asked about the long kept distance of hers from cinema, and repetitive roles Nargis said, “I just think that I fit certain characters better. So I got cast for those characters. They call it pigeonholing sometimes. When you see a character the actor has played, and it fits them well, they keep getting those same roles over and over. But I don’t think it’s on purpose. It’s natural that humans enjoy seeing an actor play a certain role and so they keep getting those roles.” 

Nargis Fakhri was last seen in the action thriller film, Torbaaz which was released in 2020, alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Read| 'This film has biggest opening for horror film post-pandemic and it's not A Quiet Place 2, Smile

