A source closer to the actress revealed that the Rockstar actress has not been in touch with her murder-accused sister for 20 years.

Actress Nargis Fakhri has learnt about her sister, Aliya Fakhri's arrest in the US in connection with allegedly killing her boyfriend, Edward Jacobs and his friend. Though Nargis didn't issue any official statement, a source closer to the Rockstar actress revealed that she got to know about the incident through the news.

As India Today quoted a source, Nargis isn't in touch with her sister for 20 years. "She has not been in touch with her sister for over 20 years. The actor learned about the incident through the news, just like everyone else," the source was quoted by the portal.

On December 3, Aliya was arrested in the US in connection with the deaths of her ex-boyfriend, Edward, and his friend, Anastasia Star Ettienne. As News18 reported, in a fire incident in Queens, New York, the authorities allege that Aliya set fire to a two-storey garage, which caused the victims to die from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Aliya has been denied bail and charged with their murders. As per a report from Daily News, District Attorney Melinda Katz described the incident as a malicious act, and stated, “This defendant maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno." She continued that the victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

Though Nargis has not reacted to the news reports, her mother has come out in defence of Aliya. Expressing her disbelief at the allegations, she said, “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody."

